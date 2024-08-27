MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is facing a difficult situation on the line of engagement in Donbass, President Vladimir Zelensky has said.

He stated that the army’s task was to "stabilize the situation" in Donbass.

"But it is not easy, and <...> it is most difficult," he said at a news conference in Kiev.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky admitted that the tactical and strategic situation in which the Ukrainian army found itself remained difficult, with "the most intensive fighting continuing in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeisk - TASS) area of the DPR.

Active fighting is in progress in the Kupyansk, Liman, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) and Kramatorsk areas, he added.

On August 26, Zelensky said that after Syrsky's report a decision was made to strengthen the Pokrovsk area, where the situation was complicated, according to the General Staff. A week ago, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party, Maryana Bezuglaya, said that the Ukrainian army was relocating troops from the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic, thus exposing the most important sections of the frontline. Under such circumstances, the surrender of Krasnoarmeisk was "a matter of the near future," while Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk) was approaching "its last days."