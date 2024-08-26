Ukrainian servicemen sent to Kursk Region without training, consent — POW

KURSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces mobilized personnel are not being told that they are being sent to the Kursk Region, and only find out where they are once they are dropped off, Ukrainian POW Alexander Rolov told TASS.

He was taken captive by the Kashtan detachment of the Akhmat special forces.

"The Kursk Region was not mentioned. They told us that we were being taken to Sumy, but Sumy is Kharkov; we talked about it. We only found out when we boarded - they took us to some place, unloaded us and drove off," he said.

Asked whether there were many mobilized soldiers who were brought to the Kursk Region without any training, the prisoner nodded: "Of course there were many of them." "I was brought for training - they forge documents there; they don't even have to sign them. Nobody asks for consent," Rolov added.

According to him, they were not given any task to perform in the Kursk Region but to sit and watch. The next day, the Russian Armed Forces started "mortar fire" and then Rolov decided to leave. He explained that he wanted to surrender the day before, when they had just been brought there, but thought that if he decided to surrender, he would be killed by his own group. "At that point, I understood that for sure. Especially since there was a long distance, we had to go down the hill. The next day, when the mortars [were firing], a drone [flew over] just in time. There was nothing white, the only thing I found were white napkins - I used them to capitulate," he said.