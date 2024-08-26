Nearly 200,000 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR since February 2022

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired nearly 200,000 rounds at he Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since mid-February 2022, the Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigation directorate for the region said.

"Over the 921 days of escalation <…> as many as 38,729 shelling attacks have been reported, including 37,807 from heavy weapons. A total of 193,242 rounds of various calibers have been fired," it said.

Thus, Ukrainian troops have used 43 Tochka-U missiles, 659 HIMARS projectiles, a ground-launched small-diameter bomb, two ATACMS missiles, 49 BM-30 Smerch missiles, 292 BM-27 Uragan projectiles, 18,123 rockets of the 122mm caliber, as well as 64,297 projectiles of the 155mm caliber, including 2,865 with cluster warheads.