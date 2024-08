PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. French investigators released a bodyguard and an assistant of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov detained in France, the AFP news agency said.

No other details are given.

Durov was arrested at the Le Bourget Airport on August 24. The period of his detention was extended for 96 hours the next day. The Paris Office of Prosecutor charges him in particular with "complicity in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud.".