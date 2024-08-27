Telegram popularity growing in United States, France after Durov’s detention

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Popularity of the Telegram messenger has grown in a number of countries, including France and the United States, after the detention of messenger’s co-founder Pavel Durov in France, the TechCrunch web portal says.

The messenger climbs to the top position in the Social Media category in France by downloads from App Store and becomes the third in the general apps rating, the web portal says.

Telegram became the second app by downloads among social networks in the US App Store, while Telegram downloads for the iOS system edged up by 4% globally.