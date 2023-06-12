Putin says Berlusconi was true friend, his death is great misfortune

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he feels deeply aggrieved over the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was a true friend and person whom he held dear.

"For me, Silvio was a dear man and a true friend," Putin said in a message of condolence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

"I have always sincerely admired his wisdom and his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations. During each of our meetings, I was literally charged with his incredible vitality, optimism and sense of humor," Putin shared his memories of Berlusconi. "His death is an irreparable loss and a great misfortune.".

He called Berlusconi a remarkable person with whom the most important events in Italy's recent history were associated.

"A true patriot, Silvio Berlusconi has always put the interests of his country above everything else. Being at the helm of the Council of Ministers and holding other important governmental posts for many years, he did a great deal for the economic and social development of the country and for its firmer foothold in Europe and in the world arena," Putin said. He believes that Berlusconi was rightly considered the patriarch of Italian politics and enjoyed high international prestige.

The Russian leader drew particular attention to the fact that Berlusconi had made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Italian partnership.

"In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and high-principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries," Putin believes.

He asked the Italian president to "express sincere sympathy and support for Silvio's relatives and friends."

"I wish everyone fortitude in the face of this great loss," Putin wrote.

Berlusconi and Putin

Berlusconi's death was reported by Corriere della Sera on Monday. The veteran and heavyweight of Italian politics, founder and permanent leader of the Forward, Italy! party, who led the government three times, died at the age of 86.

Putin and Berlusconi first met at the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001. They held dozens of one-on-one business meetings over the years in big politics and at various international forums in Russia and Italy and in many other countries. Putin and Berlusconi not only worked together, but were on friendly terms for more than 20 years.