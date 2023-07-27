Russia’s Battlegroup South repels attacks of Ukrainian assault groups in three directions

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The units of Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the directions of Lisichansk, Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Soledar-Artyomovsk, head of the group’s press center Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"The units of the Battlegroup South successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the directions of Lisichansk, Aleksandr-Kalinovsk and Soledar-Artemovsk," he said.

According to him, artillery near the village of Ivano-Daryevka destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle of the enemy. During the counter-battery fight, two 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery mounts were destroyed near the village of Dyleevka and the city of Seversk, as well as a 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer near the city of Krasnogorovka, D-30, D-20 howitzers and a 120-mm mortar in areas of settlements Karlovka, Umanskoe and Avdeevka.

The artillery crews of the group destroyed an enemy pickup truck and pillbox in the areas of Avdeyevka and Nevelskoye settlements.

According to Astafyev, the crews of army aviation helicopters hit targets in the areas of the villages of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka. Assault aircraft carried out missile and bomb attacks on enemy targets in the areas of the villages of Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka, Avdeyevka and Mayorskoye.