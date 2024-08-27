Russian aviation authority issues first certificate for fixed-wing type drone

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has issued the first airworthiness certificate for a civilian fixed-wing type drone, the agency said.

"On August 21, for the first time in Russia, such document for the fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) OG-003 with the vertical takeoff and landing was received by the aircraft developer - Glory Air. The drone was assigned registration number RA-271EP," the authority noted. The drone is able to move cargo with the weight up to 20 kg and the maximal flight range is up to 300 km, it added.

The authority issued first two airworthiness certificates at the turn of the last year for multirotor-type agricultural drones.