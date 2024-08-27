Moscow-Paris relations hit new low amid French stance on freedom of speech

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Paris have hit a new low amid the stance the French authorites have taken on free speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Relations between Moscow and Paris have flatlined, partly because of the stance Paris assumed regarding freedom of speech, freedom to disseminate information, and with respect to the profession of journalism in general," Lavrov said commenting on the recent arrest of Telegram founder and French-Russian citizen Pavel Durov.

Durov was arrested at Le Bourget Airport on August 24. The period of his detention was extended for 96 hours the next day.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the move was not political and urged to wait for the judges' decision. He assured that France is more committed than ever to freedom of speech and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship.