Collective West aims at destabilizing political situation in Russian regions, says Shoigu

NALCHIK, August 27. /TASS/. The collective West is trying to weaken the unity of the Russian people by stepping up the information pressure as well as manipulations of consciousness by spreading calls to stand up for illegal protests, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In order to weaken the unity of our people, information pressure is increasing, public consciousness is manipulated, negative social processes are stimulated, history is distorted, while spiritual and moral values are being leveled," Shoigu said.

"This is how our enemies are trying to destabilize the society and the political situation across the Russian regions," he stated.

He added that information technologies are currently employed to incite radical manifestations, resort to calls for illegal protests and speeches, mass riots, terrorist acts, sabotage and other unlawful acts.