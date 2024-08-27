Russian paratroopers destroy two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn spit

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Antitank crews of a Russian airborne artillery unit from the Battlegroup Dnieper disrupted landing of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team on the sea coast of the Kinburn Spit in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Early in the morning, air reconnaissance aids of Russian paratroopers detected Ukrainian army landing craft with personnel, moving at a high speed in direction of the Kinburn Spit from Ochakov side. When cutters approached our coast, the enemy [using remotely controlled combat cutters] opened mass artillery fire against the coast, attempting to suppress firing points of our units for successful landing of amphibious landing party. Antitank crews defending the Dnieper Lagoon coast on the Kinburn Spit, allowing the enemy to approach the distance of engagement by antitank aids, launched guided missiles from the Kornet antitank missile system, destroying the landing cutter with the enemy personnel," the ministry said.

The adversary managed to clear a small coastal area from mines by exploding a controlled combat cutter. The sabotage and reconnaissance team attempted to land and was destroyed in close combat. "There were foreigners, including Polish servicemen. Patches, documents and special tokens were found with them," an antitank platoon commander said.