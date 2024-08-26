Additional missile/artillery armament arrives for Russian troops in Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian troops in the borderline Kursk Region have received additional missile and artillery armament, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Twenty-one requests have come from the Kursk Region operational headquarters. Nineteen issues have been resolved. New requests are being processed. Additional missile/artillery armament has arrived for the battlegroup [in the Kursk Region]," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry has received no new requests from the operational headquarters of the borderline Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, it added.