Kremlin questions status of Reuters employee killed in Kramatorsk

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are striking military infrastructure facilities, or facilities in one way or another related to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the death of Reuters security advisor Ryan Evans as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk, the spokesman said: "I read information from the agency staff that he was not a journalist, but some kind of security advisor. So there is no clarity here yet. I repeat once again: strikes are carried out on military infrastructure, or facilities in one way or another related to military infrastructure."

According to information released today by Reuters, Evans, 38, is a former UK military officer who has worked for the agency since 2022, advising on the safety of journalists around the world, including in Ukraine, Israel and the recent Paris Olympics.