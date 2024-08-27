MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to present US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump with a plan this coming fall that sets out steps to end the conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The plan has been prepared. I think it is fair if I will present this plan first to the President of the United States," he said. "I think in September I will present this plan to him in a meeting."

"And I think that it will be right to pass along this plan in some way to both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump because we don't know who will be the president of the United States," he went on to say.

Zelensky earlier said he did not want the conflict to drag on, so he would come up with a plan by the end of the year to end it. Analysts said, however, that Kiev may have changed its rhetoric, but in reality is not ready for talks. Ukraine continues to advance the so-called Zelensky formula as a basis for settlement, rejecting other proposals. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that Zelensky's unexpected "pliability" on potential peace talks with Russia could be related to the outlook for the US presidential election in November.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated their readiness to negotiate the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine. However, after the Ukrainian attempted invasion of Russia’s Kursk Region in August, Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled out any talks with Kiev. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said the president’s proposals on the settlement in Ukraine remain in force, but any talks between Moscow and Kiev are now impossible, given the provocation by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region.