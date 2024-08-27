Presidential aide raises alarm over West's increased naval activity near Russian borders

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The US and other Western countries are increasing their naval presence in waters around Russia, wishing to limit Russia’s access to maritime resources and transport routes, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The US and its allies are striving to hinder our access to the World Ocean’s resources, deprive us of or limit our opportunities to use maritime transport links. They are increasing their naval presence in the key areas of the World Ocean and in the waters immediately adjacent to Russia," he noted at the first meeting of the board.

The presidential aide noted that the West has unleashed a campaign "to discredit Russia’s maritime activity, especially at high latitudes," while the environmental agenda is being used as an instrument of pressure to promote its own interests.

Patrushev noted that foreign intelligence is plotting terror attacks on Russian soil targeting strategically important maritime infrastructure facilities.

He added that under these conditions, it is necessary to take a closer look at the country’s approach to maritime policy.

Policy on Arctic

Within the framework of implementing a national maritime policy, the Arctic deserves special attention, Patrushev noted. He stated that the situation in the Arctic is becoming tenser, with global actors zeroing in on the region in recent years. "Due to this, it is necessary to ensure the protection of national interests in the Arctic and neutralize the threats related to the increased foreign military presence in the Subarctic," the head of Russia’s Maritime Board said.

He reiterated that one of Russia’s key priorities in this area is the development of the Northern Sea Route which allows unhindered access to the World Ocean as well as Southeast Asian, Persian Gulf and African countries. Trade ties with them continue to develop and in this regard, the importance of the Northern Sea Route for the Russian economy has substantially grown, the official explained.

According to Patrushev, work on supporting and protecting Russia’s national interests at international venues and organizations demands special attention.