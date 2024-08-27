MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic borders on catastrophic, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring) said.

"I don't understand what [top Ukrainian military commander Alexander] Syrsky’s plan is," the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel. "But it looks critical and catastrophic. After Pokrovsk, the road to the Dnieper [area] will be wide open," he pointed out.

A week ago, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, Maryana Bezuglaya, said that the Ukrainian armed forces were transferring troops from the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, thus exposing themselves to attack in important areas. According to the lawmaker, under such circumstances, the surrender of Krasnoarmeysk is "only a matter of time," while Dzerzhinsk’s (Ukrainian name - Toretsk) "days are numbered." In this regard, she once again criticized Syrsky.