MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The expansion of the frontline, which Ukraine created on the Kursk direction will turn against Kiev itself, says Andrey Bezrukov, retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service colonel, President of the Technological Sovereignty Exports Association.

"The territory will be taken back; the expansion of the frontline that Ukraine has create will turn against Ukraine. In perspective, of course, we will not only take it back, but the war will be taken to somewhat different principles. I am certain that they [the Ukrainians] do not understand us very well, despite them being a close people. But it is not them who make the decisions. They think that this operation could force us to some action that would either stop our progress or force us to negotiate. They are totally unable to comprehend our character, our history. We do not react to such things in principle," he said during the "New media workshop" event.

He noted that the situation on the Kursk frontline has consolidated the society and Kiev was unable to create panic.