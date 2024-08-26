Beating back the enemy: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 400 servicemen and 27 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 6,200 troops since fighting broke out in the region.

The Russian military has repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kremyanoye, Malaya Loknya and Nechaev.

TASS has gathered the latest information about the situation.

The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- The Northern battlegroup, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the direction of Kremyanoye, Malaya Loknya and Nechaev, and foiled attacks near Komarovka, Spalnoye, Korenevo, Pogrebki and Olgovka.

- Air strikes, artillery fire and military operations defeated concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment near Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Tenth October, Kruglenkoye, Loknya, Mikhailovka, Novaya Sorochina, Plekhovo, Snagost and Yuzhny.

- Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment deployment sites in 16 settlements of the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 400 servicemen and 27 armored vehicles, including a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored personnel carriers and 21 armored combat vehicles, as well as five artillery pieces, two mortars, 11 vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter mortar radar.

- Since fighting began in Kursk, the enemy’s overall losses amount to more than 6,200 servicemen, 73 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, 61 armored personnel carriers, 404 armored combat vehicles, 188 vehicles, 42 artillery pieces, five anti-aircraft missile system launchers, 11 multiple rocket launchers, including three HIMARS and one MLRS, nine electronic warfare stations, two counter-battery radars, an air defense radar, five pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Evacuation

- The Emergencies Ministry and volunteers reunited 330 families of evacuees from border districts of the Kursk Region, Emergencies Ministry deputy spokesman Artyom Sharov said.

- Over 11,500 evacuees are staying in temporary accommodation centers.

- Almost 1,000 people were evacuated from the border areas in the past day.

Remote learning

- Remote learning has been extended to 11 municipalities of the Kursk Region, the region's Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Nataliya Bastrikova, has announced.

- This format will be applied in Belovsky, Bolshesoldatsky, Glushkovsky, Korenevsky, Lgovsky, Rylsky, Sudzhansky and Khomutovsky districts, as well as in Lgov, Kursk and Kurchatov.