Poland hands over 1,000 tanks, APCs, planes, artillery pieces to Ukraine — Duda

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. During Russia’s special operation in Ukraine Poland has handed over to Kiev 1,000 pieces of various military equipment - tanks, airplanes, APCs and self-propelled artillery pieces, Polish President Andrzej Duda said after his visit to Ukraine.

"In all, we gave almost 400 tanks to Ukraine. If we count only combat vehicles, heavy equipment, in short, we gave more than one thousand pieces of heavy weapons," the PAP news agency quotes Duda as saying.

Among the equipment transferred to Ukraine, Duda mentioned T-72 tanks, RT-91 Twardy, Leopards, armored personnel carriers of various types, infantry fighting vehicles Rosomak and Krab howitzers of Polish manufacture, as well as 10 MiG-29 fighters and 10 helicopters.

He estimated the total aid to Ukraine at about $25.9 billion, of which about $3.1 billion was spent on supplies of military equipment.

Duda arrived in Kiev on August 24 to participate in Ukraine's Independence Day celebrations.

Previously, Duda had already twice participated in events on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day - in 2016 and 2021. Ukraine celebrates Independence Day on August 24. On this day in 1991, the then Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic adopted the Act of the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine. Since 1992, August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, has been celebrated as a public holiday. It is a day off.