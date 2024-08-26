UNITED NATIONS, August 26. /TASS/. Russia has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev on August 30, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"After hanging out in Switzerland, the Western Security Council members finally decided to raise the Ukrainian topic at the UN Security Council in August. They requested a meeting at 3:00 p.m. New York Time on August 28," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We responded by requesting a meeting on Western weapons supplies to the Kiev regime at ten in the morning on August 30. We also plan to raise other aspects of the Ukrainian crisis and Ukrainian decay the West prefers to ignore."

"The Zelensky regime’s Kursk reckless venture has cooled down the West’s ardor" on the Ukrainian topics, since "the Ukrainian army looks too unsightly there," he noted, adding that Western countries opted not to organize any events at the UN Security Council on Ukraine Independence Day marked on August 24.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amount to more than 6,200 troops and 73 tanks.