MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military airfields, hitting all the designated targets, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at critical sites of the Ukrainian airfield infrastructure. All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd motorized infantry, 101st and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Chervonoye, Vorozhba, Baranovka and Pustogorod in the Sumy Region and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, three motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 4th tank brigade, 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization], 104th, 110th and 114th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kolesnikovka, Boguslavka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and in the area of the Serebryanka forestry. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd and 63rd mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 490 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a Kvertus jamming station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South gains better ground over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South gained better positions, inflicted roughly 780 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th and 93rd mechanized, 110th assault and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kuzminovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 780 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Orlovka community in DPR over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 530 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 110th mechanized, 25th airborne and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 150th and 151st mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 530 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by assault units of the 128th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and an electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian brigades and inflicted over 85 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 85 personnel, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a 105mm M119 howitzer of US manufacture and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 142 areas over past day

Russian forces inflicted losses on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 142 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 142 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 31 Ukrainian UAVs, four Tochka-U missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Tochka-U ballistic missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four Tochka-U tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 640 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 30,564 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,586 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,425 multiple rocket launchers, 13,690 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,262 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.