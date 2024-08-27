Indian PM Modi tells Putin about his readiness to help with Ukrainian conflict settlement

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation that he would like to help in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Narendra Modi briefed [Putin] on his recent visit to Kiev, emphasizing his interest to contribute to a possible political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine," the statement reads.

The telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and India came shortly after Modi paid an official visit to Kiev on August 23, which was the first one for an Indian head of government since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Ukraine in 1992.