KURSK, August 27. /TASS/. Akhmat special forces’ commandoes have conducted reconnaissance in force to have taken a commanding height in the Sudzha district, previously seized by the enemy. Now they can visually control the movement of the Ukrainian military in the area, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

The height was 400-500 meters away from the unit's forward positions. According to reconnaissance, there were several Ukrainian soldiers on it. At dawn, the assault group entered the height and inspected the positions, but found no one alive. Before that, the height had been shelled by artillery. Some of the Ukrainian soldiers were killed, some may have managed to escape.

While the TASS correspondent was waiting for the assault team to return to their forward positions, Russian aviation hit the Ukrainian forces’ forward positions with missiles. The enemy fired several Grad shells at the positions of the Russian military.

Russian servicemen have already repelled six attacks by the enemy, who tried to attack in small groups. The Ukrainian military lost several dozen men killed and wounded in this area.