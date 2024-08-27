Russia’s special operation upended perceptions of combat tactics, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation has upended perceptions of combat tactics and changed the entire military science, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

The official, who is also chairman of the United Russia party, made the statement at a meeting with participants of the special military operation, who are running as the party's candidates in various elections.

"When the special military operation began, we had a very different idea of military tactics than we do today. It's just that the war shook everything up. New types of weapons, new ways of fighting appeared, and it changed the whole military science and practice, of course," Medvedev said.

According to the official, when the participants of the meeting start a new chapter of their lives and careers, it will also change them.

"You are all experienced people, who have already served our country, in the most difficult places and risking your lives, and it is clear that you understand and know everything about everything," Medvedev said.

However, he said government work requires special skills.