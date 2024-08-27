Russia open to dialogue with all partners in Asia-Pacific region — Putin in EEF greetings

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia is open to a dialogue with all interested partners in the Asia-Pacific region and it is committed to active cooperation for building a more just system of international relations, according to greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) send by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Asia-Pacific region’s role in international affairs is rapidly expanding. New opportunities for productive cooperation are being created here, including within the framework of such authoritative multilateral structures as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS. I would like to reaffirm that Russia is open to a dialogue with all interested partners in the Asia-Pacific region and is committed to active cooperation in order to build a more just and democratic system of international relations that is free of dictate, force, and sanctions pressure and is based on genuine equality," according to the message.

Since its inception, the Forum has made a huge contribution to the development of constructive economic ties between Russia and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin noted. "Russian and foreign entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies and public structures, and experts engage in direct and informal communication at the Forum, which makes it possible to discuss numerous pressing issues on the regional agenda and develop beneficial joint projects. This is reflected in the motto of the current Forum: ‘Far East 2030. Combining Strengths to Create New Potential’," he said.

Putin also urged the participants of the Forum to think about new, promising forms of cooperation in various areas, ranging from transport, energy, and infrastructure to ecology and tourism.

The 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on September 3-6, 2024 in Vladivostok.