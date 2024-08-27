SIMFEROPOL, August 27. /TASS/. The US should think long and hard about handing over long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, as a global war hangs in the balance, Mikhail Sheremet, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, told TASS.

Earlier, Washington confirmed that it was in ongoing talks with Kiev on the possible use of US-made weapons for strikes deeper into Russia, but said that the US did not plan to make the details of these talks public.

"The ball is now in the US’ court but it’s clearly finding it difficult to play the game because it will have to take reality into consideration and carefully weigh everything before passing the ball to Ukraine, which aims to drag the US and Europe into a potential World War III," said the lawmaker who represents Crimea.

He also noted that the US could provide cruise missiles to Ukraine via its European allies but that this political gambit could cost Washington dearly.

"Undoubtedly, the US will try to implement its far-reaching aggressive plans to provide cruise missiles to the Kiev regime. They (the Americans -TASS) will probably try to do that through Europe, which they have under their thumb. But in any case, the price of this decision will be too high for them to pay, leading to the loss of their own statehood," Sheremet noted.

The lawmaker emphasized that the US currently had not only a lot of weak-willed satellites but also numerous enemies eager to shatter the myth of the safe "star-spangled utopia."

Intelligence data

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier that US, British and Polish intelligence agencies had taken part in preparations for the Ukrainian army’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rossiya-1’s "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show that the Kiev regime would not have dared to carry out the attack without coordinating with the US first.