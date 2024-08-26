Russian troops successfully test Chistyulya counter-drone system in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian assault units have successfully tested the Chistyulya new compact counter-drone system in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Ruselectronics Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on Monday.

"Special operations forces are testing the Chistyulya system in the special military operation area. As a result, the system has confirmed its designed operational characteristics. The operation of assault units has been ensured and the threat posed by enemy UAVs has been reduced considerably," the Holding Company’s press office said.

The Holding Company’s specialists are continuously upgrading the Chistyulya counter-drone system, it added. "As of now, the third Chistyulya-P version is being produced," Ruselectronics specified.

The Chistyulya counter-drone system fully suppresses control and navigation channels of enemy UAVs within a range of up to 1 km and also denies the transmission of photo and video images from a drone. The system is outfitted with three types of antennas with separate frequency control emitting a powerful all-directional impulse. After the system is switched on, it generates a uniform signal covering the upper hemisphere within a radius of up to 1,000 meters.

The Chistyulya counter-drone system is a suitcase weighing up to 8 kg and can be operated remotely to protect a soldier from radio emissions and missiles attacking radio-emitting targets.