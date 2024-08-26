Russia to retaliate Ukraine’s hostile actions in Kursk Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The hostile actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, including in the Kursk Region, will not remain without a response, there will definitely be one, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the words of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov that the Russian leadership has decided to respond to the Ukrainian sortie in the Kursk Region, the spokesman said: "We are not talking about a separate decision here. Of course, such hostile actions cannot remain without an appropriate response. There will definitely be a response."

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a total of 197 temporary shelters has been set up in 28 regions of the country. More than 11,500 people, including over 3,500 children, are staying in them.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost over 5,800 servicemen and 72 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.