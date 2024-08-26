Senior Russian diplomat clarifies Russia’s position on Ukraine to Indian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar to once again clarify Russia’s principled position on the conflict with Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides exchanged views on some international and bilateral issues, the ministry said. "The head of the Indian diplomatic mission was once again informed about Russia’s principled position on the conflict in Ukraine," it noted. "The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere on confidence."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kiev on August 23. It was the first-ever visit by the Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.