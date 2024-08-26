Russian Armed Forces liberate two settlements in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian military liberated two more settlements in the Kursk direction, Deputy Head of the Main Military Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces and Akhmat Special Force Head Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"I would like to happily say that the Arbat unit has completely mopped up today Nizhnyaya Parovaya and Nechaev - the two settlements, with Regiment 1427 coming there after them. So it turns out that this area has also been mopped up, with control established," Alaudinov said in a video posted on a Telegram channel.

No particular changes took place today in the situation on the line of engagement, the general said. "The enemy has huge losses today indeed. They attacked all over the day and sustained very big losses exactly because of that," he noted.

Two infantry combat vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, and three motor vehicles were also destroyed today in total, Alaudinov added.