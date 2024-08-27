Ukraine’s military suffers heavy casualties in Kursk area over past day — commander

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties in the Kursk area over the past 24 hours and is revising its combat plan, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The frontline has not undergone any significant changes and yesterday our adjacent units liberated and mopped up two communities," the Akhmat commander said.

"Throughout the past day and night, the enemy attacked without stopping, trying to advance in our frontline section and sustained very heavy casualties. Today, as I have realized, they have decided to revise their actions. We have had some calm since the morning," he pointed out.

The Akhmat commander reported last night that Russian troops had liberated the settlements of Nizhnyaya Parovaya and Nechayev in the borderline Kursk Region.