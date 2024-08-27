ANKARA, August 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces failed to reach the goals they set when attacking the Kursk Region, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Turkey’s TRT World.

"None of these goals have been achieved, they are not moving further," the diplomat said.

He named the capture of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant or of a "substantial swath of land" west of Ukraine.

"They did not slow down the advancement of the Russian forces in Donbass, it proceeds very quickly. They are losing and burning their best reserves," Kelin continued. "We are going to press [the Ukrainian forces] and they will have to leave."

The massive Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk Region has started on August 6. A state of federal emergency has been declared in the region, and missile alarm has been declared repeatedly. Residents of the border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 197 temporary accommodation facilities currently operate in 28 regions, accommodating over 11,500 people, including 3,500 children.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost over 6,200 troops and 73 tanks on this direction. The operation on defeating the Ukrainian troops continues.