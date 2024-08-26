Pentagon mum on pieces of advice given to Kiev on Kursk Region

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. Press secretary of the Pentagon Patrick Ryder refused to speak about recommendations given by the US military to Kiev as regards the large-scale Ukrainian attack against the Kursk Region in Russia.

"It's really up to Ukraine in terms of talking about their operations and the — you know, their calculus. I'm not going to get into their planning or our advice as it relates to that, as it's their decision," he said at the briefing, with the transcript released by the Department of Defense.

"You've heard President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky say that they're working to create a buffer zone," the Pentagon spokesman said. Washington is in touch in Kiev "to better understand what it entails," Ryder noted. This may provide for "certain requirements," he added.

The large-scale attack of the Ukrainian army against the Kursk Region started on August 6. The federal state of emergency was triggered in the region.