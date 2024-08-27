FSB launches investigations into two more reporters for illegally crossing Russian border

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched investigations into two more journalists, one German and one Ukrainian, who traveled to the town of Sudzha after illegally crossing the Russian border in the Kursk Region, the FSB said in a statement.

"The Russian FSB has launched criminal investigations into Nicholas Simon Connolly, a reporter for the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (designated in Russia as a foreign agent media outlet), and Natalya Nagornaya, a correspondent for the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1, who illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and recorded video footage near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region. The FSB is conducting the investigations under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code," the statement reads.

The article carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The FSB specified that since August 17, investigations had been launched against seven foreign journalists over the illegal crossing of the Russian border.