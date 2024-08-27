Musk urges Macron to give more details about Durov's arrest

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to provide more details about the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

"It would be helpful to the global public to understand more details about why he was arrested," Musk wrote in a comment under Macron's post on the X social network. "If he has committed such a serious crime as to be arrested, the French prosecutor should say what it is," the businessman previously said.

Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on August 24, and the next day his detention was extended to 96 hours. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the move was not political and urged to wait for the decision of the judges. He assured that France is more committed than ever to freedom of speech and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship.