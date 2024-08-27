Biden seeks to put Telegram under US thumb ahead of presidential election — speaker

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden intends to take Telegram under control ahead of the US election, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Telegram is one of the few yet largest internet platforms that the US has no influence over. Meanwhile, it operates in many countries where they have interests. Ahead of the US presidential election, it is important for Biden to take control of Telegram," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Volodin, the US uses online surveillance, total censorship and social media manipulation as a strategic means of political control and external influence. He added that through France, efforts are being made to charge Pavel Durov with more than 10 crimes, covering a broad range of offenses, as a way to control Telegram in the same manner as most other global networks.

"Those countries where Telegram is actively functioning and developing need to understand the nature of what is happening and decide for themselves if they want Washington to control this platform as well, or if its operation should remain free from regulation that serves the political interests of the US," the Duma speaker added.

Durov was arrested at Le Bourget Airport on August 24. The period of his detention was extended for 96 hours the next day. French President Emmanuel Macron said the move was not political and urged to wait for the judges' decision. He assured that France is more committed than ever to freedom of speech and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship.