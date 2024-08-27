Many countries may skip another conference on Ukraine if Russia is absent — Zelensky

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that many countries are likely to refuse from participating in the second conference on the Ukrainian settlement if Russia is not present there.

"As for Russia’s delegates to the second ‘peace summit,’ this is what all the countries want. They want it and they think that it may give a chance to ending the war," he said. "And we will prepare a plan. And Russia’s representatives will be present at the second summit, if the want to, otherwise we are running the risk of missing many countries at the second summit."

A conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative. Its final communique was not supported by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited. Delegates from many other countries did not take part. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a total failure. Such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for a lasting peace, she stressed.