WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS /. The strategic significance of Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region has turned out to be minimal, Colonel Richard Black, retired, a former member of the Senate of the legislative assembly of the US state of Virginia, has told TASS.

He believes that "Ukraine's attack was designed to draw Russian troops away from the battle for Pokrovsk," and "Zelensky and his NATO planners gambled that Russians might panic."

"Instead, President Putin remained stoic and steadfast. He moved reserves from other locations while doubling the intensity of his attacks in Donbass," the expert said.

"The Kursk advance was quick and dramatic, but its strategic impact was minimal, and its risks were great," Black emphasized. "Western media lent the operation its tepid support," and "analysts warned that taking troops from Pokrovsk created an opening for Russia to hasten its westward advance."

"The action was controversial from the outset, and Ukrainians are becoming increasingly critical of troop reductions that weakened their main defenses in Donbass. Zelensky's Western allies also worry that his headline-grabbing stunt could end badly," says Black.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal scale state of emergency is in effect in this territory. Missile alerts have been repeatedly declared. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Emergencies Ministry, there are 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 regions. More than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children, are staying there.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 5,800 troops and 72 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is in progress.