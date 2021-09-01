Over 300 Taliban militants died in clashes in Afghanistan’s Panjshir — source

CAIRO, September 1. /TASS/. Over 300 Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants died in clashes with the resistance in the province of Panjshir, which has not succumbed to the Taliban, a source closed to the resistance told TASS Wednesday.

"The clashes that started yesterday evening after the Taliban attempted to breach into the Panjshir province, resulted in elimination of over 300 their militants. Several dozen radicals were either seriously injured or captured," the source said.

"Currently, hostilities at the entries to the region continue. The Taliban was unable to break the line of defense and they have to retreat now," the source said.