China confirms US envoy for climate John Kerry’s visit

BEIJING, August 31. /TASS/. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China confirmed the visit of US special envoy for climate John Kerry’s visit, which will take place between August 31 and September 3, in its statement Tuesday.

"Kerry’s visit will take place between August 31 and September 3. The negotiations will involve Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs of China Xie Zhenhua. The sides will discuss the cooperation between China and the US on the corresponding issues," the statement says.

According to the statement, the two envoys intend to pay attention to the cooperation on the UN platform for resolution of the mentioned issues.

Earlier, the US Department of State announced Kerry’s visit, adding that the Secretary will also visit Tokyo. In Japan, the US envoy will "meet with his colleagues to discuss the efforts to stimulate the collective action on climate" ahead of the 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change parties.