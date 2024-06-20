New EU sanctions will close EU ports for Russian oil tankers — Dutch Foreign Minister

THE HAGUE, June 20. /TASS/. In the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union will limit the access of Russian oil tankers - the so-called Russian shadow fleet in the West - to European ports and services, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot announced.

"Through this sanctions package, the shadow fleet can be denied access to European harbors and services," she wrote on the X social network page. The Dutch Foreign Minister added that the Netherlands "strongly advocated" for introduction of such measures.

On Thursday, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

After its approval by the ministers of all EU states, the package will be published and come into force. The European Commission seeks to put it into effect before the start of negotiations on the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, scheduled for June 25.

Earlier, the Brussels portal EUobserver published the main provisions of this package with reference to the draft document. The EU, in particular, intends to introduce restrictions on the supply of liquefied natural gas and the import of helium from the Russian Federation. According to the draft, the package includes sanctions against the oil tanker fleet and restricting access to "dual-use technologies." The EU also intends to blacklist more than 20 individuals, including singer Polina Gagarina, and 22 legal entities.