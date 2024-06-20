Associated Press reports SBU involvement in attacks on Russian oil depots

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in recent drone attacks on oil depots in Russia, the Associated Press has reported, citing a source.

According to the Ukrainian official, "the overnight drone attacks were carried out by Ukraine's Security Service," known by its acronym SBU.

Earlier on Thursday, two fuel tanks caught fire at an oil storage facility in the Tambov Region. According to the regional government, a drone attack was presumably the cause.

The fire at an oil depot in the Takhtamukai District of Adygea, which also started as a result of an UAV attack, has already been completely extinguished, the head of the republic, Murat Kumpilov, has said on his Telegram channel.