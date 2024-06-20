West’s response to Russian peace proposal limited to public statements — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The response of Western countries to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace proposals has been limited to public statements, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told Life.

"I have seen just public ones," Ushakov said, when asked what the responses were.

He added that the West had not reached out to Moscow directly to discuss the subject.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top Foreign Ministry officials and set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia; Ukraine's commitment to being a non-aligned and nuclear-free country; its demilitarization and denazification; and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. Ukraine rejected the proposals.