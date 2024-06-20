Russia pummels Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites in precision strike

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy sites in retaliation to Kiev’s attempts to damage its energy facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attempts to damage Russia’s energy facilities, Russian troops delivered a combined strike by air-launched long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy sites providing for the production of armament and military hardware for the Ukrainian army. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses 290 troops in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 290 troops and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 36th marine infantry, 120th and 127th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Tikhoye, Volchansk, Glubokoye and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 290 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades and repulsed two enemy counterattacks over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 21st and 116th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by units of the enemy’s 3rd assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 500 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, five motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two artillery ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops advance to better positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 28th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops wipe out five Ukrainian ammo depots in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and destroyed five enemy ammunition depots in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units "repelled a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade… In addition, they destroyed an electronic warfare station and five field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses over 785 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 785 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost more than 785 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 17 motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, two UK-manufactured 105mm L119 artillery guns and a Croatian-made 128mm RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 47th mechanized and 110th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger brigade," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 380 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 380 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 380 personnel, a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces gained better ground in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 140 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 102nd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 140 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault, 141st infantry and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Zherebyanka and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 105 areas over past day

Russian troops inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 105 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 105 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 74 Ukrainian UAVs, 21 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 21 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 21 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy over 26,000 UAVs in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed more than 26,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 613 aircraft, 276 helicopters, 26,008 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,385 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,346 multiple rocket launchers, 10,665 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,726 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.