Russia-Vietnam defense partnership not directed against third countries — statement

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Defense and security cooperation between Russia and Vietnam holds a special place in bilateral relations and is not directed against third countries, as follows from a joint statement adopted after President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Vietnam.

"Interaction in the field of defense and security holds a special place in the system of Russian-Vietnamese relations," it reads. At the same time "it is not directed against third countries."

"Also, it is characterized by a high degree of mutual trust, and is carried out in strict compliance with international law."

The goal of this partnership, the statement says, is to help "ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the world as a whole."

The two countries intend to cooperate "in the field of response to emergencies to prevent and mitigate their consequences."

Moscow and Hanoi have agreed to "conduct joint exercises and training of rescue services."