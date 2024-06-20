IN BRIEF: Severe weather hits Moscow

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Heavy rains brought on by a cold front are sweeping through Moscow. According to the latest information, the severe weather has injured ten people and killed one so far.

TASS has summarized the main information on the aftermath of the bad weather.

Weather conditions

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry warns that heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Moscow until 10:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT). The rescuers added that tornadoes are possible from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. GMT).

- The forecasted tornadoes have already begun to form in the capital and in the Moscow Region, senior Phobos meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets told TASS.

- He added that Moscow saw 22 millimeters of precipitation in a few hours, which is a third of the monthly norm.

- The Moscow Transport Department has called on residents to stay off the streets, and urged drivers to be careful.

- Moscow authorities have closed parks and festival sites. City agencies are working in emergency mode.

- Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports are operating normally despite the abnormal rain. There are no reports of flight delays or cancellations.

Casualties

- A tree fell due to strong winds and killed a passerby in northern Moscow.

- A total of ten people were injured in Moscow, emergency services told TASS.