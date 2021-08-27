Armenian community says Azerbaijani troops continue to block road to Iran

YEREVAN, August 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops continue to block two segments of the Goris-Kapan highway that connects Armenia with Iran, head of the Kapan community Gevorg Parsyan told reporters on Friday.

"The situation hasn’t changed, the Azerbaijanis continue to block the Karmrakar-Shurnukh and Goris-Vorotan sections, essentially cutting three Armenian settlements off from Armenia. Besides, as a result, we are losing contact with Iran because an alternative route through Tatev cannot provide for the movement of large trucks," Parsyan pointed out.

According to him, Thursday’s talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russian Border Service officials failed to produce any results. "They are likely to be continued today," Parsyan added.

Armenia’s National Security Service said on Thursday that on Wednesday night, Azerbaijani troops had blocked a segment of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said later that the move violated agreements between Yerevan, Baku and Moscow. In accordance with thestatement adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, seven districts adjacent to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region were handed over to Baku with the exception of the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The Karmrakar-Shurnukh and Goris-Vorotan segments of the highway connecting Armenia with Iran were also handed over to Azerbaijan but a Russian border post was set up there to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles.