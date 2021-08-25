Vienna interested in easing mutual visits of Austrian, Russian citizens, top diplomat says

VIENNA, August 25. /TASS/. Austria is interested in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognizing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in order to make travel between the two countries easier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"We would like such a discussion (with the EMA - TASS) in order to implement mobility. Mobility is not a luxury in the 21st century, it’s a fundamental right. And we are very interested in travel between Russia and Austria being made easier. There have been certain relaxations since mid-August. It would have helped us a lot if the European Medicines Agency greenlighted Sputnik V," the Austrian top diplomat noted.

In turn, the Russian top diplomat noted that Austria can certify Sputnik V independently, without the EMA’s approval. "Of course, it is possible. Any EU country can do just like Hungary did, without waiting for the official decision of the European Medicines Agency," he stated.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been certified in 70 countries. Currently the EMA is reviewing its certification request for the entire EU territory. In early August, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that there hadn’t yet been sound data for the EMA’s approval of the Russian vaccine since the manufacturer allegedly hadn’t submitted it to prove its safety. At the same time, the Russian foreign minister in the August 4 interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said that EMA experts had not questioned the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and its efficacy.