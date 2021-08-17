Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport — TV

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily suspending departure of all flights from Kabul International Airport, Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel says Taliban units have come in direct proximity to the airport and fired several warning shots to disperse the people that have flocked there.

Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled, while all transiting planes were recommended to reroute and not fly over Afghanistan. On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the situation in the airport was claiming down.

On August 15, the Taliban moved into Kabul and imposed full control over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, as he said, to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.