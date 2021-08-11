Sputnik V proves its highest safety, efficacy, head of RDIF says

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine has proven its highest safety and efficacy over the year since its official certification, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated on Wednesday.

"During the year following initial authorization Sputnik V vaccine has proven its highest safety and efficacy as confirmed by the real world vaccination data from leading countries," the Fund’s press service quoted him as saying.

The RDIF noted that the data obtained during mass vaccinations with Sputnik V in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines and the UAE demonstrated the absence of serious adverse events, including myocarditis or cerebral venous thrombosis. Additionally, in those countries where multiple vaccines are used simultaneously, the Russian vaccine has demonstrated one of the best safety and efficacy parameters, the press service emphasized.

Sputnik V was certified in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus worldwide. It became the first preparation on the adenoviral platform developed using the unique heterogeneous boosting ("vaccine cocktail") approach. Thanks to the use of two different vectors for the vaccine’s two components, a stronger and more durable immune response is achieved.

To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 bln people.